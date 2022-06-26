Jimmy Garoppolo trade market could heat up soon

Jimmy Garoppolo is on schedule to begin throwing over the next few weeks, and that could lead to his trade market heating up.

According to ESPN, the 49ers’ quarterback is expected to be cleared to throw soon following right shoulder surgery in March and at that point, teams could begin to explore acquiring him.

While Garoppolo has been sidelined throughout the offseason, Trey Lance has been working with the starters. Nate Sudfeld has been the team’s No. 2 quarterback and rookie Brock Purdy was in the No. 3 spot.

Ever since San Francisco drafted Lance third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, the thought was Garoppolo would need to find a new home eventually. He is entering the last year of his contract and is owed $26.95 million.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates after beating the Packers to advance to the NFC Championship Game. AP

If dealt, Garoppolo’s new team would take a $24.2 million cap hit, ESPN reported, but the deal is not fully guaranteed. So that team could potentially work something out with him.