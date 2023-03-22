Jimmy Garoppolo offered ‘free sex for life’ by Las Vegas brothel

Jimmy Garoppolo has only been in Las Vegas for a week, and he’s already getting the full Sin City experience.

The new Raiders quarterback, who signed a three-year, $67.5 million deal to join the Raiders in NFL free agency, was offered “free sex for life” from the famous Vegas-area brothel Chicken Ranch, they told TMZ in a statement.

“I almost fainted when I heard Jimmy signed with the Raiders,” Caitlin Bell, one of the workers at the Chicken Ranch, said.





Jimmy Garoppolo is introduced as the Raiders’ new quarterback on March 17, 2023. Getty Images





Caitlin Bell attends the 2023 GayVN Awards show at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 5, 2023. Getty Images





Alice Little Instagram/Alice Little

“He deserves free sex just for joining our team. But he gets free sex for life from us just because he’s such a legit babe!”

Alice Little, another member of the Chicken Ranch, pointed out that Super Bowl 2024 is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas — and she wanted to help him bring the Raiders to the big game by whatever means necessary.

“Jimmy brought the Niners to the Super Bowl and he could do the same for the Raiders,” Little said. “The next Big Game is in Vegas, so I’m going to go all the way to inspire Jimmy to go all the way!”





Jiimmy Garoppolo at his introductory Raiders press conference on March 17, 2023. Getty Images





Caitlin Bell Instagram/Caitlin Bell





Alice Little Instagram/Alice Little

It wasn’t the only moment of admiration the notoriously handsome Garoppolo received upon landing in Vegas.

Garoppolo greeted Raiders fans at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday and got a compliment from a fan.

“I’m gonna buy a No. 10 jersey, man,” the fan told Garoppolo in a tweet the Raiders have since deleted. “XXL man. XXL just for you. You’re a handsome guy, man.”

“I don’t know what to say to that,” Garoppolo said to the camera.





Jiimmy Garoppolo at his introductory Raiders press conference on March 17, 2023. Getty Images





Caitlin Bell Instagram/Caitlin Bell





Jimmy Garoppolo playing for the 49ers in 2022. AP

It’s safe to say that the former 49ers signal-caller brings a different vibe to the Raiders than Derek Carr did during his nine-year tenure.

Whether or not it leads to better results on the field remains to be seen.