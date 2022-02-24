Jimmy Garoppolo ‘not a lock’ to be traded by 49ers

Decisions, decisions.

It’s possible that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could remain with San Francisco for another season — despite the fact that he was working with the team to find “the right destination” at the start of the offseason.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, “it’s not a lock” that the 49ers will trade Garoppolo, whose $137.5 million contract expires at the end of 2022.

“I’m just telling you that Trey Lance was probably further behind than people realized,” Schefter said on the “Ari Meirov NFL Show.”

“Trey Lance is greener than people realize. Trey Lance is going to need more work than people realize, and they have a roster that can win now.”

The 49ers selected the 21-year-old Lance with third overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, trading two additional first-rounders to the Dolphins to move up from No. 12. He only started two games, backing up Garoppolo when he was healthy, and threw 71 passes with 38 rush attempts over his limited playing time.

Schefter claimed the 49ers are “happy” with Lance’s development – despite rumors that he is not ready to start.

“He didn’t play college football at all two years ago. He’s coming from a small school [North Dakota State] to begin with and there is a steep learning curve for a quarterback like that who’s blessed with a lot of talent, who they’re still very high on,” Schefter said.

Garoppolo has a year left on the contract extension he signed in 2018. His no-trade clause expires when the new league year begins on March 16 — the official day trades can be made.

But if he’s already on the roster, and Lance still needs more time, would San Francisco consider holding him?

Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass with the 49ers Getty Images

Trey Lance warms up before a 49ers game Getty Images

“Jimmy Garoppolo is unquestionably one of the most popular and respected players in [the] locker room,” Schefter said. “Players love playing with him. We have him under contract this year at a very friendly $25 million cap number, and if we play with him this year and lose him after this year, we’re going to get a third-round comp pick back in return.

“So are you better then, playing the season with Jimmy while getting Trey the training that he still needs, or are you better trading him?”

The quarterback addressed his playing future earlier this month during a virtual press conference, and said that he wants to go to a winning team if he is indeed moved.

At the time, Garoppolo explained he was talking with San Francisco GM John Lynch “about finding the right destination,” following a 20-17 loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 30.