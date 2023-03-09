Jimmy Garoppolo linked to three teams before NFL free agency

It seems Jimmy Garoppolo will have no shortage of suitors when NFL free agency kicks off next week.

The 49ers quarterback, who is expected to hit the market after six seasons in San Francisco, will likely draw interest from the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Signing with Raiders would reunite Garoppolo with his former New England Patriots offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels.

A former second-round pick in 2014, Garoppolo began his NFL career with McDaniels in New England before he was traded to San Francisco in 2017.

Though the 49ers and Garoppolo were long expected to part ways following the 2021 season, both parties agreed to a one-year deal in August that would see the 31-year-old signal caller in a backup role to second-year quarterback Trey Lance.





49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in October 2022. Getty Images

That plan fell apart when Lance, 22, suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

Garoppolo took the reins under center before he too went down with a foot injury in Week 13.

Brock Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was then handed the keys to the offense and helped lead San Francisco to an NFC Championship Game berth before an injury-plagued outing versus the Philadelphia Eagles derailed their Super Bowl hopes.





Jimmy Garoppolo and Josh McDaniels during their time with the Patriots in 2016. MediaNews Group via Getty Images

The Raiders have been linked to Garoppolo following the release of veteran quarterback Derek Carr in February.

The 31-year-old Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, agreeing to a four-year deal.

As for the Panthers, who cycled through veterans Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker, and Jacob Eason last season, new head coach Frank Reich could be open to adding another quarterback to the room that now includes Matt Corral, whom Carolina selected in the third round of last year’s draft.





Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines in August 2022. Getty Images

The Texans, who hired DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach in January, could also be in the market for Garoppolo’s services if they’re looking for an experienced quarterback.

Houston currently holds the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Through 11 games last season, Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.