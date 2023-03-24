Jimmy Cordero continues to make his Yankees bullpen case

Here are some nuggets from Yankees’ spring training on Friday:

Got The Job

Jimmy Cordero looked sharp Friday in relief of Gerrit Cole, striking out three over 1 ²/₃ innings in a 6-4 split-squad loss to the Twins.

The hard-throwing righty appears to have solidified a spot in the bullpen to break camp.





Yankees relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero throws against the Minnesota Twins. AP

“Cordero has put himself right there in a good spot,” Aaron Boone said.

Can’t Close It

Albert Abreu, who also likely has a spot in the bullpen, got knocked around while trying to close the game, giving up five runs on four hits and a walk in 1 ¹/₃ innings.

Caught My Eye

Estevan Florial has had a mostly quiet spring at the plate, but the outfielder went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs.

He is out of minor league options, but has a chance to make the team as a fourth outfielder with Harrison Bader starting the season on the IL.

Saturday’s Schedule

Randy Vasquez will come over from minor league camp to make the start against the Phillies at 1:05 p.m. in Clearwater, Fla.

Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe will also be in the lineup.