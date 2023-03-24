Jimmy Cordero continues to make his Yankees bullpen case

Here are some nuggets from Yankees’ spring training on Friday:
Got The Job
Jimmy Cordero looked sharp Friday in relief of Gerrit Cole, striking out three over 1 ²/₃ innings in a 6-4 split-squad loss to the Twins.
The hard-throwing righty appears to have solidified a spot in the bullpen to break camp.
“Cordero has put himself right there in a good spot,” Aaron Boone said.
Can’t Close It
Albert Abreu, who also likely has a spot in the bullpen, got knocked around while trying to close the game, giving up five runs on four hits and a walk in 1 ¹/₃ innings.
Caught My Eye
Estevan Florial has had a mostly quiet spring at the plate, but the outfielder went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs.
He is out of minor league options, but has a chance to make the team as a fourth outfielder with Harrison Bader starting the season on the IL.
Saturday’s Schedule
Randy Vasquez will come over from minor league camp to make the start against the Phillies at 1:05 p.m. in Clearwater, Fla.
Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe will also be in the lineup.