Jimmy Butler, Trae Young separated after heated Game 1 scuffle

Trae Young felt The Kennel’s pressure in Sunday’s Eastern Conference series opener between the Heat and Hawks.

In the first quarter of Atlanta’s 115-91 loss to Miami, Young and Heat star Jimmy Butler had to be separated after Young fouled Butler on a fast break.

They got tangled up on the play before touching heads in a heated exchange.

Players from both teams and the referees quickly separated Butler and Young and a double technical foul was called.

After the win, Butler explained Miami’s approach to guarding Young, who struggled to make shots throughout the game.

“Just make it physical on him, challenge every shot, keep him off the free throw line and make him pass,” he said.

Trae Young and Jimmy Butler had to be separated by a referee after a heated exchange during Game 1 Friday. Getty Images

Young went 1-for-12 in Game 1, matching his worst career shooting game against Chicago on Jan. 23, 2019.

“You’ve got to give them credit. They came out aggressive,” Young said, later adding, “I’m very confident we’re going to turn this around.”

Young recorded eight points, six rebounds and four assists in the loss. Butler put up 21 points to go with six rebounds and four assists.

Game 2 will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday in Miami.