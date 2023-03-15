Jim Nantz’s last March Madness

Jim Nantz’s final NCAA Tournament as lead announcer is the lead topic on this week’s podcast with Andrew Marchand and John Ourand, who also discuss Jay Wright’s first March Madness as a full-time announcer.

Bob Iger said it was “inevitable” that ESPN would be offered as a direct-to-consumer service at some point, prompting Marchand and Ourand to continue their long-running debate on when that would be and how much it would cost.

This is the week that Diamond Sports Group, which owns the Bally Sports regional sports networks, is expected to file for bankruptcy protection.

The hosts talk about what that development means for fans.

Other topics include changes inside ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” production truck and the trend of NFL hosts that publicize questionable information.

Marchand and Ourand also answer questions from their mailbag on the pricing of the MLS Season Pass package and how to tell when announcers are past their prime.