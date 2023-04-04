Jim Nantz signs off with March Madness career ending

It’s the last Nantz.

Legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz, broadcasting his last of 32 Final Fours as he is set to retire from college basketball play-by-play at 63 years old, signed off for one final time on Monday night, leaving CBS viewers with a simple message as UConn won the National Championship over San Diego State.

“One thing I’ve learned through all of this is that everybody has a story. Everybody has a story to tell,” Nantz said as CBS played its iconic college basketball music, with the broadcast fading to black.

“Just try to tell that story, and be kind. Let me say one more thing. To everybody in college basketball, my family and all the viewers, thank you for being my friend.”





Jim Nantz on the court after UConn defeated San Diego State Getty Images





Jim Nantz calling his final game Getty Images

The quote was a play on Nantz’s famous “Hello, friends” catchphrase, which he uses to greet viewers before every event he broadcasts.

Nantz announced that 2023 would be his final year calling March Madness games for CBS, though he will continue to call The Masters (which takes place this week) as well as NFL games with his broadcasting partner Tony Romo.

Nantz has called college basketball games since 1990, and has been a part of a number of iconic moments in NCAA Tournament history, including Kris Jenkins’ championship-winning shot for Villanova in their 2016 victory over North Carolina.

While he will not be calling March Madness games anymore, he doesn’t appear to have any interest in curtailing his Masters coverage.

In 2021, when his contract was renewed with CBS, he said “God willing” he would hope to call the golf tournament until 2035 – which would mark his 50th trip to Augusta.

If that rings true, Nantz will be 75 when he finally hangs it up.

Bill Raftery, his March Madness broadcasting partner, is currently 79, so maybe Nantz can listen to him for advice on career longevity.