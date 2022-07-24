Jim Irsay pays $6M for Muhammad Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt

Jim Irsay owns the Colts, but football isn’t his only passion. So is Muhammad Ali, and now he owns a coveted piece of the sweet science great’s memorabilia.

Irsay purchased Ali’s WBC championship belt won in the legend’s 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” victory over George Foreman in Zaire. It cost him $6 million at an auction that lasted deep into the night and wasn’t closed until 4 a.m. Sunday morning, ESPN reported.

The WBC title belt Muhammad Ali won by defeating George Foreman in the “Rumble in the Jungle.” HA.com

Colts owner Jim Irsay Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“Proud to be the steward!” Irsay wrote on Twitter.

In 2016, the belt was sold for $358,500 and then again a year later for $120,000. It is one of two Ali WBC belts, according to Heritage Auctions. The other is part of a museum collection that isn’t expected to be sold.

Muhammad Ali punches George Foreman during the “Rumble in the Jungle.” Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Muhammad Ali stands back after knocking down George Foreman during the “Rumble in the Jungle.” AP

Irsay also owns Ali’s shoes from the 1975 “Thrilla in Manila,” his famous win over Joe Frazier. The Colts’ owner also has the robe Ali wore in his first fight after changing his name from Cassius Clay.