Jim Harbaugh interviewing with Vikings amid head coach search

The Vikings could lure Jim Harbaugh back to coaching in the NFL.

The team plans to fly the University of Michigan head coach out to Minnesota on Wednesday – which is also National Signing Day – for an in-person interview, according to NFL Network.

The Vikings reportedly spoke with the former NFL quarterback on Saturday to gauge his interest in their head coach position — following the January firings of former Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman.

Harbaugh is reportedly one of four candidates for the Vikings’ job. Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham are also candidates.

Minnesota, which posted an 8-9 record last season, struggled on defense.

Harbaugh, who’s gone 61-24 over seven seasons in Michigan, has a reputation for taking teams to the next level. During his tenure as head coach of the 49ers from 2011-14, Harbaugh went 44-19-1 — and led San Francisco to the NFC championship in three straight seasons [2011-13].

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl Getty Images

He was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2011 after posting a 13-3 record with the 49ers, which had eight consecutive losing seasons before Harbaugh showed up.

Before that, he had collegiate coaching stints with Stanford and San Diego. He made his coaching debut as a quarterbacks coach with the Raiders in the 2002-03 season.

A former first-round pick, Harbaugh played 14 NFL seasons with the Bears, Colts, Ravens, Chargers, Lions and Panthers.

Jim Harbaugh during his tenure with the 49ers Getty Images

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Dan Graziano said on “Get Up” that he heard Harbaugh has the option to return to Michigan for an eighth season, and already has a contract offer from the university.

CBS Sports reported Monday that Harbaugh “definitely” wants to be back coaching in the NFL.

Time will tell where Harbaugh takes his talents.