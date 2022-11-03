Jill Biden, Bruce Springsteen among celebrities at Game 4 in Philadelphia

Philly fanatic Jill Biden attended Game 4 of the World Series in Philadelphia, one of several famous faces in the crowd on Wednesday.

In the middle of the fifth inning, The First Lady took part in the Stand Up To Cancer tribute, where each person at Citizens Bank Park held a placard in honor of a loved one they “stand up for.”

She held signs honoring her son Beau, who died in 2015, and Corey Pheland, a Phillies minor league prospect who died last month following a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

President Biden, while campaigning in Florida, joked Tuesday that “Phillies fans are the most virulent, obnoxious fans in the world.”

Celebrities also came out for the big game, a 5-0 Astros win to even the Fall Classic at two games apiece.

“Streets of Philadelphia” singer Bruce Springsteen at Game 4 of the 2022 World Series in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. MLB Photos via Getty Images

Pennsylvania native, Miles Tellers showed support for his hometown team on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. MLB Photos via Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen has had countless hits and The Boss was on hand to watch the Phillies collect none. Perhaps the National League championships were unrecognizable to themselves a night after bashing a World Series-record five home runs.

Miles Teller may still be flying high from the success from “Top Gun: Maverick” but his Phillies in 5 prediction turned out to be wishful thinking. A hardcore Phillies fan, Teller said before Game 3 that he would consider trading a toe for a World Series title.

Teller and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Rob McElhenney were on the receiving end of Game 4’s first pitch from Phillies legends Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley.

Miles Teller and Bruce Springsteen met up during Game 4 of the World Series. MLB Photos via Getty Images

Not all the big names were Phillies fans.

Astros legend Craig Biggio, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 in Houston, made the trip to support the Astros.

The seven-time All-Star spent his entire 20-season career with Houston, collecting 3,060 hits and helping the team win its first pennant in 2005, when they were still in the National League. Biggio was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Former Astro Craig Biggio watched on as his team pitched the second no-hitter in MLB playoff history. Getty Images

Supermodel Kate Upton enjoyed Houston’s victory as her husband Justin Verlander is scheduled to pitch in Game 5 and erase the ghosts of past World Series failures.

The Cy Young favorite is 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in his Fall Classic career. The start could be the final with the Astros for Verlander, who will be a free agent, though he said his future is not on his mind.