Jhony Brito’s disaster outing forces Yankees to DFA Colten Brewer

The first-inning implosion on Thursday, when Jhony Brito recorded just two outs and allowed seven runs, may have led to the Yankees losing a reliever.

Colten Brewer, who logged 3 ⅓ innings in relief of Brito, was designated for assignment before Friday’s game against the Twins so the Yankees could add another bullpen arm.

Righty Greg Weissert was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the first time this season.





Jhony Brito gave up seven runs in the first inning on Thursday. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

The Yankees had picked up Brewer from the Rays, in exchange for cash considerations, as the season began after Brewer had a strong spring with Tampa.

The 30-year-old performed well with the Yankees, too, allowing no runs and one hit in his first five innings, before Thursday, when he allowed four runs on five hits, including back-to-back home runs to Edouard Julien and Carlos Correa in the first.

After the 11-2 loss, manager Aaron Boone said the club was “talking about some things” concerning bullpen moves, wanting fresh arms ready for Friday.

The Yankees designated Colten Brewer for assignment to make room for more bullpen arms. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Those conversations led to the DFA of Brewer, who has no more minor league options left, and the call-up of Weissert, who pitched to a 5.56 ERA in 11 ⅓ major league innings last season.

Weissert, a Bay Shore native, had allowed one run in his first 5 ⅓ Triple-A innings this year.