Jets’ Zach Wilson has up-and-down day at practice

Observations for Jets training camp on Friday.

Best of both worlds

QB Zack Wilson was under constant pressure as the defensive line — notably Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers — dominated at the point of attack. But, on one of his scrambles, Wilson flipped a backhand shovel pass to rookie WR Garrett Wilson, who cut away from the defender on his hip and turned nothing into a big gain.

Zach Wilson experienced some highs and lows at Friday’s practice. Bill Kostroun

Turnover troubles

QB Joe Flacco threw interceptions on back-to-back passes, with S Will Parks’ nifty sliding catch followed by a catch and return from LB Hamsah Nasirildeen. Wilson chucked a deep interception into tight coverage early in practice, though the play likely would’ve been a sack in a game.

Caught my eye

It was a chippy practice, with three skirmishes started by chirping after the whistle. “One rule: No punching,” coach Robert Saleh said of his reaction to the pushing and shoving. “They are sick of each other and of hearing the same call from the coordinators.” The Jets will scrimmage Saturday.

Medical report

RB Tevin Coleman (illness) and TE Jeremy Ruckert (foot) practiced for the first time in camp after coming off the Non-Football Injury List earlier this week. RT Mekhi Becton was wearing a brace (instead of sleeve) on his right knee for the first time.