Jets’ Zach Wilson enjoys ‘time with the fam’ in Mexico

Zach Wilson is taking in some family time before Jets training camp.

The second-year quarterback posted a trio of photos Sunday on Instagram from what appeared to be a recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with his nearest and dearest, including mom Lisa Wilson.

“Time with the Fam!” Wilson captioned the post, which featured the family soaking up the sun aboard a boat.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (bottom left) appeared to enjoy some family time ahead of training camp. Instagram/Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson, last year’s second overall pick, posed for a solo shot aboard a boat. Instagram/Zach Wilson

Wilson, 22, also shared two solo shots of himself, even striking a pose while wearing a pair of shades.

Though July has yet to even begin, Wilson has already had a busy summer so far. Not only did he take in a Yankees game this month with his Jets teammates and gal pal Nicolette Dellanno, but he also participated in the Tight End University event, organized by the 49ers’ George Kittle, Travis Kelce of the Chiefs, and former tight end-turned-NFL commentator, Greg Olsen.

Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is preparing for his sophomore season after the Jets finished 4-13 last season. Wilson threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games.

Zach Wilson has been enjoying his summer vacation so far, even taking in a Yankees game earlier this month. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po

Zach Wilson was spotted at Yankees Stadium this month with Nicolette Dellanno. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po

Although training camp is still a few weeks away, Wilson has impressed his coaches and teammates this offseason, especially wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

“It’s a different world coming into Year 2 in the NFL. … Nothing is truly new to him,” Berrios said earlier this month, “and he looks obviously a lot more comfortable, everything’s a little bit quicker, and he obviously commands the huddle really well.”

Second-year coach Robert Saleh also commented on the changes he’s seen in Wilson, both physically and emotionally.

Zach Wilson throws during practice at the Jets’ mini camp on June 14, 2022. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

“He’s thick,” Saleh said in May. “He looks good. He looks confident. Shoulders are back, he’s not caved in. He’s smiling. He’s vocal. I’ve said it before, you can always tell the confidence level and their understanding of what they’re being asked to do by the volume of their voice and he’s getting pretty loud.”