Jets’ Woody Johnson comments on meeting

Will Aaron Rodgers soon be leaving on a Jets plane?
“We’ll find out,” Jets owner Woody Johnson said Tuesday upon departing the Southern California eatery Lucky following a whirlwind Tuesday that included a sit-down with the Packers quarterback at his Malibu home.
A source confirmed to The Post on Tuesday that Johnson, 75, flew via private jet to California with Jets head coach Robert Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to meet with Rodgers.
The four-time MVP has been heavily linked to the team this offseason.
The Jets, who are in the market for a veteran quarterback following Zach Wilson’s struggles in his second season, have already engaged in preliminary discussions with Green Bay, should the 39-year-old Rodgers become available via trade.
Rodgers has not yet made a decision regarding his football future.
The quarterback just completed his 18th season with the Packers.
He has played for his entire NFL career with Green Bay and could also potentially retire, as he pondered in his recent four-day darkness retreat.
“My life and my happiness is directly connected to how I feel about football and it gave me such a deep calm about how I feel about the decision,” Rodgers said on the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast.”
“I finished those two days with deep love and admiration and blessings in a retired life of fulfilling all the needs that I have and spending time with the people that I love.”
As of last week, Packers brass was unaware of Rodgers’ future plans, according to the team’s general manager, Brian Gutekunst.
Should Rodgers and the Packers decide to part ways, Green Bay appears ready for the Jordan Love era to commence.
“We’re excited about him,” Gutekunst said of Love, who was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. “He needs to play. That’s the next step in his progression.”