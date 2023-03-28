Jets’ Woody Johnson ‘anxious’ for Aaron Rodgers trade to happen

PHOENIX — Jets owner Woody Johnson said he’s anxious to get a trade done for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but trusts the plan the team has in place.

“I think we’re anxious,” Johnson said Tuesday at the NFL meetings. “We’re anxious, I guess. We look forward. We’re optimistic. We have a plan. We’re willing to stick with our plan. I don’t think anybody is hyperventilating.”

Rodgers publicly declared his intention to play for the Jets two week ago, after informing the team of his desire a few days earlier.

The teams have not been able to agree on trade compensation, though, and the Jets remain in a holding pattern.

Johnson said following the season that quarterback was the “missing piece” after a 7-10 season that featured poor quarterback play.

Now, the Jets are closing in on adding one of the best to ever play the position.

The Jets’ playoff drought is at 12 years, and they have not had a winning season since 2015.





Jets owner Woody Johnson is optimistic the team will get a deal done for Aaron Rodgers. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Johnson said the Jets need to win, but added he has always felt that way.

“I’m not the patient sort, really,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to win. We’re in the win business, so we have to win now. That the same thing I said 23 years ago.”

Johnson said there is no deadline to get a deal done with Rodgers.

Johnson was part of a group of decision-makers who visited Rodgers at his California home earlier this month.

“He’s very impressive, extremely smart, authentic,” Johnson said. “He’s definitely his own person, that’s for sure. Great athlete, great golfer. I think he does pretty much everything at the highest level. He just won Pebble Beach [Pro-Am], sunk like a 20-footer to win. He’s a competitor.”

Johnson parroted what head coach Robert Saleh said earlier this week about Rodgers’ desire to play for the Jets showing how far the franchise has come over the past two years.

“I know the reaction in the building was pretty high,” Johnson said of the day Rodgers told everyone he wanted to play for the Jets. “Everybody was pretty excited about having a player of that caliber, as coach said yesterday, having a person of that caliber, a player and we’re seeing that more now with what’s happening with the Jets, the confidence in where we’re going with this plan, with these leaders.”

Johnson was careful not to say too much directly about his team’s interest in Rodgers, because the QB is still under contract with Green Bay. He referenced the team’s plan several times, however, and it is clear that plan is to trade for Rodgers.

“We’re pretty confident that we can get something done that will help the Jets,” Johnson said.

As for Lamar Jackson, Johnson said he agreed with what general manager Joe Douglas said on Monday.





Aaron Rodgers impressed Woody Johnson in their meeting. Getty Images

Douglas said it would be negotiating in bad faith to pursue Jackson because the team has another plan at quarterback, though the GM did not say Rodgers’ name.

“We’ve got a plan we’re going to stick to,” Johnson said. “That’s what we’re going to do. We’re not going to be distracted by a lot of other things that are happening that could be attractive in some people’s minds but we’re going to stick to our plan.”

Johnson said he remains optimistic about the Jets’ future and believes fans are optimistic, too.

“When I go to the parking lot every week and I think the fans are going to kill me and maybe have a right to kill me, they’re so optimistic,” Johnson said.

The Jets could be a candidate for HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series this summer with Rodgers on board.

The Jets are one of the teams the NFL can force to do it.

Johnson lived through “Hard Knocks” in 2010 with Rex Ryan as the star of the show.

Johnson said he has fond memories of that experience, but would not say whether he wants the Jets to be on the show this year.

“Whether we do it this year,” Johnson said, “I think we’d have to take a hard look.”