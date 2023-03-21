Jets will cave in Aaron Rodgers trade battle

A former Packers executive believes the Jets will yield to Green Bay in an eventual Aaron Rodgers trade.

Andrew Brandt worked as VP of player finance and general counsel in the Packers’ front office and also as a player agent.

Writing for Sports Illustrated, he argued that the Packers have more leverage than the Jets in what appears to be an ongoing standoff.

“I have not heard any realistic arguments about the Jets’ leverage,” Brandt wrote.

“I’ve heard theories that Rodgers could show up to the Packers’ offseason workouts or even training camp. (Please.) Or that Rodgers could retire and Green Bay would get nothing. (The Packers would love for him to retire having played for only them, while also relieving them of $60 million he’d be due.)

“Or that he would sit on the roster all season so that the Packers would have to pay him. (Again, please.)”





Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt says Green Bay has the leverage over the Jets in Aaron Rodgers trade talks. Grant Lamos IV

It has been unclear what the gulf is between the Packers and Jets in terms of the trade compensation for Rodgers, who has said his intent is to play in New York this season.

The Packers hold an option on the 39-year-old Rodgers’ contract that they don’t have to exercise until September, and the quarterback actually costs them more against the cap if he’s not on the team compared to on the roster.

Nevertheless, Brandt did point out a factor in Gang Green’s favor.

“Having said all of this, the one thing the Jets have going for them is they are the only suitor for Rodgers,” he wrote.

“But even with that, the Packers have no urgency to move him. None. The Jets are not going away, despite what anyone may think.”

Brandt didn’t have an estimate as to how long it will all take, but he feels the Jets will eventually up their price.





Aaron Rodgers said last week that he ‘intends’ to play for the Jets next season. Getty Images

“I am not saying this will go on for a month, or that the Packers will extract multiple first-round picks,” he continued.

“But the Packers are clearly not taking what the Jets are offering now, and Green Bay’s leveraging power means it will get more than that from New York at some point.”

Brandt’s take differs from former NFL GM Joe Banner, who said the Jets have the leverage.





Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst USA TODAY Sports

Appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport cited the NFL Draft in late April as a tangible deadline.

“There’s a real possibility that the Aaron Rodgers trade rolls right up until the draft because that’s the only deadline,” Rapoport said.