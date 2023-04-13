Jets waive punter Braden Mann after three seasons

The Jets will officially have a new punter in 2023.

Braden Mann, the team’s primary punter since he was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, was waived Thursday.





Braden Mann was waived by the Jets on Thursdays. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The writing was on the wall for Mann after the Jets recently signed veteran punter Thomas Morstead as a free agent.

The Jets reportedly shopped Mann on the trade market but did not find any takers.

Mann was extremely inconsistent during his time with the Jets.

He averaged 46.9 yards per punt last season with a net of 40.6.

The Jets had two punts returned for touchdowns against them, including a 84-yard return by the Patriots’ Marcus Jones with five seconds left to give New England a 10-3 win in Week 11.

Mann’s most memorable moment as a Jet came in 2020 when he had a touchdown-saving tackle in the team’s first win of the year over the Rams in December.

“I have a little bit of linebacker left in me, I guess,” Mann said at the time. “Not a whole lot. I’m glad I don’t have to do that on a regular basis.”

The stop helped the Jets to a 23-20 win — the first of the 2020 season — though it also took Gang Green out of the running for Trevor Lawrence with the top pick in the draft.

The departure of Mann leaves just four members of the nine-person 2020 draft class still on the Jets — Mekhi Becton, Denzel Mims, Ashtyn Davis and Bryce Hall.