Jets vs. Golden Knights Game 2 pick: NHL odds, predictions

The Winnipeg Jets were a trendy upset pick against the Vegas Golden Knights in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs and after one game that seems to hold some weight.

Not only did Winnipeg skate out of Vegas with a 5-1 win in the series-opener, but the scoreline was a fair reflection of how the game played out.

The Jets outshot Vegas, 24-14, at five-on-five and created 10 high-danger scoring chances compared to just five for the Golden Knights. It was a clinic.

What’s most concerning for Vegas is that the Jets have a huge advantage in goaltending with Connor Hellebuyck, so the Golden Knights need to tilt the ice and generate more scoring chances at five-on-five to negate that advantage as much as they can.

Jets vs. Golden Knights pick

(10 p.m. Eastern)

They fell way short of that on Tuesday and it’s plausible that they struggle to out-chance Winnipeg again in Game 2.

Despite the impressive showing in Game 1 and the fact that they have one of the best goalies in the NHL in their crease, Winnipeg remains a decent underdog for Game 2 and it’s certainly possible the price only gets better as money backs Vegas in a must-win, bounce-back spot.

It’s certainly possible that Vegas does deliver on Thursday, but betting into that kind of narrative is a dangerous game, especially since the Golden Knights showed very little in the series opener.

If you thought Winnipeg was a live underdog in Game 1, there’s no reason to stray from that theory on Thursday night.

Jets vs. Golden Knights prediction

Jets (+130, PointsBet)