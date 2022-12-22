Jets v. Jaguars on Prime Video

New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.



We’re not sure what to do with ourselves starting two weeks from today. We’ve officially reached the second-to-last Thursday Night Football game of the season, and we’re not sure how to feel about it.

Sure, it means we’re just weeks away from the most exciting period of the NFL season, the playoffs, when the best teams in the league will make all attempt to scale the Golden Ladder that leads directly to Glendale, Arizona and Super Bowl LVII. But it also means, when the final whistle of next week’s Cowboys v. Titans matchup is blown, Thursday Night Football will have ended for the season.

Try to keep it together. We will too. Because we’ve got two big games left, starting with the one tonight: an alliterative showdown between the 6-8 Jacksonville Jaguars, and the 7-7 New York Jets on the latter’s home turf.

Exciting enough for you yet? What if we were to tell you that these teams’ playoff futures are on the line? Will the Jets losing streak continue, or will they keep their playoff hopes alive against Jacksonville? There’s only one subscription you need to find out.

Below, we’ve outlined how to watch, when to tune in, and what the matchup means for the two teams’ playoff chances.

Prime Video

Thursday Night Football is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, free with a subscription or a 30-day free trial. As of now, the 30-day trial would allow you to watch both this week and next week’s games completely free of charge.

In addition to every Thursday Night Football game, including pre- and post-show coverage, a Prime Video subscription grants you access to some of the season’s biggest movies, like Harry Styles’ “My Policeman,” Amazon Original holiday movies, like “Something from Tiffany’s” and a massive slate of Original Series, including “The Boys,” “The Peripheral,” and more

In short: it’s a must-have, especially as we’re nearing the end of the season. There’s never been more on the line.

When does the game start?

Real TNF heads know that kickoff is at approximately 8:15 EST, with pregame coverage beginning at 7:00 EST, and post-game coverage to follow. It’ll be a long, exciting night. Grab your tub of Christmas cookies, footy pajamas, and warm milk; we’ll be here for a while.

What can I expect from tonight’s game?

The Jets have been tagging quarterbacks in-and-out all season, and earlier this week, it was made official that Zach Wilson will once again start tonight’s game, as Mike White continues to recover from broken ribs that he endured in a Week 14 loss to the Bills.

Since then, Zach Wilson, previously benched in favor of White after Week 11, following a choppy season has taken up the Jets QB mantle once again, to uninspiring affect.

Wilson will have to see if he can turn the Jets luck around and keep the team viable for the playoffs at MetLife tonight, as they face off against the reinvigorated Jacksonville Jaguars, fresh off of a two-game winning streak.

The Jets have more to lose, and perhaps even more to prove, heading into tonight’s game, but both teams will undoubtably bring their A-Game. Betting odds have Jacksonville slightly favored, but anything could happen on the Jets home turf. We’ll have to watch to find out, and there’s only one place to do that.

For more content check out the New York Post Shopping section.