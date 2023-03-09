Jets trade for Ravens safety Chuck Clark

The Jets made a trade on Thursday — just not the one the NFL world is waiting for.

The Jets are acquiring veteran safety Chuck Clark from the Ravens in exchange for late-round compensation in the NFL Draft, The Post’s Brian Costello confirms.

Clark, 27, played in all 17 games for Baltimore last season, amassing 89 tackles and four pass deflections.

Clark, a sixth-round pick out of Virginia Tech in 2017, has missed two games in his six-year NFL career.

Clark will compete for snaps with Jordan Whitehead, who started at strong safety for the Jets last season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter gave fans hope that an Aaron Rodgers deal was coming.





The Jets traded for Chuck Clark Icon Sportswire via Getty Images





Chuck Clark (right) celebrates for the Ravens during a Nov. 21, 2021 game against the Bears. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The news-breaker teased the trade on Twitter by writing, “And the Jets just agreed to a trade.”

He followed it up a minute late with the details of the Clark deal.

The trade will be official when the new league year begins on March 15.