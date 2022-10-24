Jets trade for James Robinson to fill Breece Hall void

The Jets acquired running back James Robinson from the Jaguars on Monday, hours after the team lost leading rusher Breece Hall for the season.

Robinson, a former 1,000-yard rusher, fortifies the Jets ground game after Hall tore his ACL Sunday against the Broncos for the cost of a conditional sixth-round pick that can be elevated to a fifth-round pick.

Hall had rushed for 463 yards in seven games this season, and became a critical component of Gang Green’s offense.

The Jets traded for James Robinson after Breece Hall’s season-ending ACL injury.

Robinson has run for 340 yards thus far and has also recorded three touchdowns. He will join Michael Carter in a Jets’ backfield that is hoping to stay above league average in terms of rushing yards.