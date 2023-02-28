Jets to play Browns in Hall of Fame Game

INDIANAPOLIS — The Jets are going to the Hall of Fame.

Gang Green has been selected to play in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3 against the Browns in Canton, Ohio.

The Jets were a logical choice for the game, with legends Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis both getting enshrined in the Hall two days after the game.

This means the Jets will have a fourth preseason game and start training camp a week earlier than usual.

The Jets have played in the Hall of Fame Game twice before — in 1977 against the Bears and in 1992 against the Eagles.

The early start to the season and extra game could work in the Jets’ favor as they will likely have a new quarterback under center after Zach Wilson took a step back during his second season.





Jets coach Rober Saleh AP

The question, for now, is who will that be with Gang Green showing interest in a potential trade with the Packers for Aaron Rodgers and signing former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr will meet with clubs at the NFL Training Combine this week and Rodgers will hopefully soon decide what he wants to do next now that he has emerged from his darkness retreat.





Darrelle Revis USA TODAY Sports

The Jets will be one of the NFL’s most interesting stories of 2023 with a talented young roster looking to make the jump to a playoff team after a disappointing end to the 2022 season.

Coach Robert Saleh’s team went from 7-4 to a 7-10 finish as they used Joe Flacco, Wilson and Mike White under center.

While the Jets are in Canton, they will be celebrating two of their all-time greats in Revis and Klecko.





Joe Klecko USA TODAY Sports

Revis, the 2007 first-round draft pick, spent eight seasons playing cornerback in New York and was a four-time All-Pro in his career.

He helped the Jets reach back-to-back AFC championship game in 2009-10.

Klecko, a two-time All-Pro, was a sixth-round pick of the Jets in 1977 and played 11 seasons on the defensive line for Gang Green – helping them reach the AFC title game 1982.