Jets to get first look at Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson

The excitement of the NFL draft has not yet worn off for Jets fans. Now, the team’s coaches will get to see those draft picks on the field.

The newest rookies will take the field at One Jets Drive on Friday for the first day of a three-day rookie minicamp.

All seven of the team’s draft picks are expected to be at the minicamp as well as undrafted free agents, tryout players and a few second-year players who were not on the active roster last year (so no Zach Wilson).

The Jets have a few tryout quarterbacks coming to the camp who will be throwing to wide receiver Garrett Wilson and challenging cornerback Sauce Gardner. It seems unlikely that Gardner and Wilson will square off much, if at all, during the minicamp. That likely will have to wait until OTAs later this month and the mandatory minicamp in June.

Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, right, speaks to the media on April 29 as Jermaine Johnson II looks on. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Ahmad Gardner, Jermaine Johnson and Garrett Wilson pose for a photo after being drafted by the Jets. AP

Coach Robert Saleh and his staff will split the practices between linemen and skill players. They won’t practice at the same time, and there will be no team drills, so defensive end Jermaine Johnson II won’t be sacking any quarterbacks. There will be seven-on-seven drills.

Keep up with the most important sports news Sign up for Starting Lineup for the biggest stories.

Mostly, this weekend will be about getting the players acclimated, teaching them things about being a professional and seeing if GM Joe Douglas and his staff can find any hidden gems to add to the roster.

It is another step along the way in the building of the 2022 roster. In the draft, Douglas landed three first-round picks and has earned rave reviews for his selections.

“I feel like the biggest thing that we did was add quality depth, add quality players to this team,” Douglas said after the draft. “Obviously, nothing is going to be handed to these guys, these guys are going to have to work for everything, but these guys have the right mindset and mentality to compete. Coach always talks about the love the game, consistent competitiveness, will to be great, I feel like all these guys bring that.”

<br />

The Jets were one of the youngest teams in the NFL last year. This season, they will have a little more experience, but they still will have a lot of first- and second-year players in key positions.

“It is a very young group, there is going to be a growth period that we’re going to want to see, obviously,” Saleh said, “but we are excited to be able to go to work with anyone that’s in our building. It is a challenge.

“It is so rewarding to watch and work with these young men and put in all the hours that we put in. And then when you see these young men reach their full potential, it’s rewarding. It’s a really cool thing to see these young men have success in this league. Really excited to work with these guys.”