Jets take Jermaine Johnson in 2022 NFL Draft after trade

The Jets have been searching for an elite edge rusher for 16 years. Now, they hope they have found one.

The team took Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II after trading back into the first round to select him at No. 26 overall Thursday night. Johnson was projected as a top-10 pick, possibly by the Jets. Instead, he slipped in the draft and Jets general manager Joe Douglas pounced.

“We were very surprised that he was there in the late 20s,” Douglas said.

The Jets traded a second-round pick (No 35 overall), a third-round pick (69) and a fifth-round pick (163) to the Titans in exchange for the 26th pick and a third-round pick (101). Douglas said they had Johnson rated as one of their eight best players. They began calling teams about trading up to get him around pick 15, Douglas said.

The Jets can now pair Johnson with Carl Lawson, who is working his way back from the torn Achilles tendon that ended his season last year in training camp, to give the defense a strong set of edge rushers. The Jets have not drafted a true edge rusher since Vernon Gholston in 2008 and have not had an elite edge rusher since trading John Abraham after the 2005 season.

Jermaine Johnson II Getty Images

Johnson said there was an immediate connection when he visited the team and they “clicked instantly.”

“They said they’d come get me, and that’s what they ended up doing,” Johnson said. “I never got beside myself or anything. I was just excited and reminded myself I’m in the green room. I’m in the NFL draft. It was an amazing time but I’m so glad the Jets came and got me.”

The move gave the Jets three first-round picks. They selected Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner at No. 4 and Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson at No. 10 before taking Johnson.

Johnson is 6-foot-4, 254 pounds and was only a one-year starter for the Seminoles after transferring from Georgia. He had 18 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in that one year at Florida State.

Jermain Johnson Icon Sportswire

“He’s probably the most pro ready of all the pass rushers this year in terms of having a repertoire to his game and something that we can add to,” coach Robert Saleh said. “Really a perfect fit for what we do defensively with our Wide-9 system, putting him on the edge, getting him firing off the ball and attacking. He’s really going to be a great complement to the group that we already have.”

Johnson began his collegiate career at Independence Community College after not having the grades to go to a four-year college out of high school. Johnson was featured in the Netflix series, “Last Chance U” at Independence. He had 12.5 sacks in two seasons there then chose Georgia over Oregon, Texas and USC. He transferred to Florida State to get more playing time in 2021. His win rate was just 14.1 percent in 2021, which may be a concern.

The Jets had the worst defense in the NFL last year in points and yards allowed, and Saleh’s unit needs an infusion of talent this year. Johnson will be expected to contribute immediately off the edge.