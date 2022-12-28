Jets’ Sudden Playoff Hope with Mike White feat. Joe Benigno

Geno Smith; Mike White Getty Images (2)

So, you’re saying there’s a chance.

The emotions of Jets fans were on a roller coaster from Thursday night to Monday morning: From an embarrassing 19-3 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday to the Patriots losing Saturday to the Dolphins losing Sunday to Mike White being cleared to return Monday. What seemed like a pipe dream Friday morning is now far from that. The New York Jets have a chance to make the playoffs.

Beat the Seahawks. Beat the Dolphins. And have the Patriots lose to either the Dolphins Sunday or lose to the Bills in Buffalo next week.

To break down the Jets’ playoff chances, White’s return and preview Jets-Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday, we bring you a new episode of the “Gang’s All Here” podcast with Brian Costello and me. Rabid Jets fan and former WFAN radio host Joe Benigno joined us for a fun conversation on the Jets’ push for the playoffs…and he sings for us.

Gang’s All Here Podcast with Jake Brown & Brian Costello:

PLAYOFF TURN OF EVENTS: Patriots lose, Titans lose, Raiders lose, Dolphins lose. The only score that didn't go the Jets way was the Chargers winning Monday night. Jets rooting for Teddy Bridgewater and the Dolphins on Sunday. The Jets could go into their own game knowing if they control their own destiny.

MIKE WHITE CHRISTMAS: Coz dropped a "Coz bomb" breaking the news to the world that White is cleared to return and start for the Jets on Sunday. It gives you new life with White at QB vs. going to Joe Flacco or seeing Zach Wilson. Robert Saleh says Wilson is a part of the future plans. Jets have to explore how to end the marriage with Wilson.

JETS @ SEAHAWKS PREVIEW: It's the Geno Smith revenge game. Coz believes the storylines writes itself with the "knockout punch."

Joe Benigno Interview:

Former WFAN radio host, “Oh The Pain” podcast host, rabid Jets fan

MIKE WHITE: Delirious that White will start Sunday. Wants the Jets to bring back White as their starting QB next season. If he wins the next two games, they have to bring him back.

Delirious that White will start Sunday. Wants the Jets to bring back White as their starting QB next season. If he wins the next two games, they have to bring him back. PLAYS THAT HURT: Still mad at the C.J. Mosley penalty in Buffalo. Mad at the JFM roughing the passer that took a touchdown off the board. Mad at the 51-yard TD the defense gave up on 4th down against the Lions.

Still mad at the C.J. Mosley penalty in Buffalo. Mad at the JFM roughing the passer that took a touchdown off the board. Mad at the 51-yard TD the defense gave up on 4th down against the Lions. DEFENSE: The defense has to play better. They need to force turnovers and get at least one defensive touchdown.

The defense has to play better. They need to force turnovers and get at least one defensive touchdown. BAKER MAYFIELD: If White doesn’t work out, Joe is a fan of the Jets maybe signing Baker Mayfield.

If White doesn’t work out, Joe is a fan of the Jets maybe signing Baker Mayfield. ROBERT SALEH: Jury is still out on him. He has to make the playoffs next season or he’s gone. He can be a little too player friendly sometimes. Tired of the revolving door with the head coaches.

Jury is still out on him. He has to make the playoffs next season or he’s gone. He can be a little too player friendly sometimes. Tired of the revolving door with the head coaches. JOE B. SINGS: Joe sings “I’m So Glad” by Cream for us.

