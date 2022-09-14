Jets sticking with Joe Flacco at quarterback against Browns

The Jets are sticking with Joe Flacco.

The 37-year-old will remain the team’s starting quarterback for its Week 2 matchup against the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland, The Post’s Brian Costello confirmed.

Flacco threw a whopping 59 passes in the Jets’ Week 1 loss to the Ravens, completing 37 of them for 307 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Joe Flacco throws a pass during the Jets’ loss to the Ravens on Sunday. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Mike White on the Jets sideline during the fourth quarter against the Ravens on Sunday. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Zach Wilson remains sidelined after undergoing knee surgery last month.

Current backup Mike White had a memorable first career start last season against the Bengals, throwing for 405 yards in an upset win, but two weeks later he threw for four interceptions in an ugly loss to the Bills.