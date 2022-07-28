Jets signing veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander to add depth

The Jets addressed one remaining hole in their roster on Thursday, agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander.

The 27-year-old Alexander gives the Jets some needed depth at inside linebacker where they have starters C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams and not much else.

Alexander knows Robert Saleh’s system after playing for the Jets coach in San Francisco in 2019 and 2020. The Jets have had their eyes on Alexander for a while, working him out in the spring. It was a matter of him coming around to accept their contract offer.

Alexander has played seven seasons in the NFL and played in 78 games for the Buccaneers, 49ers and Saints. He played 12 games for the Saints last year, registering 50 tackles, 3 ½ sacks and one interception.

Kwon Alexander has played seven years in the NFL. Getty Images

Robert Saleh (middle) coached Kwon Alexander (56) while with the 49ers. Getty Images

He will join Marcell Harris, Hamsah Nasirildeen and Jamien Sherwood in the linebacker room.