Jets signing tight end C.J. Uzomah to three-year deal

Jets signing tight end C.J. Uzomah to three-year deal

by

The Jets landed another weapon for Zach Wilson on Monday night.

Tight end C.J. Uzomah agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets, according to a source. The former Bengals tight end is coming off his best season in the NFL and gives the Jets a major upgrade at a position of need.

C.J. Uzomah
Getty Images
C.J. Uzomah
C.J. Uzomah
Getty Images

Uzomah caught 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns for Cincinnati last season, all career highs. The 29-year-old injured his MCL in the AFC Championship Game but was able to return for the Super Bowl.

The Jets have not had a consistent threat at tight end since Dustin Keller left 10 years ago. Uzomah should immediately help Wilson and Mike LaFleur’s offense. 

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.