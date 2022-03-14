Jets signing tight end C.J. Uzomah to three-year deal

The Jets landed another weapon for Zach Wilson on Monday night.

Tight end C.J. Uzomah agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets, according to a source. The former Bengals tight end is coming off his best season in the NFL and gives the Jets a major upgrade at a position of need.

C.J. Uzomah Getty Images

Uzomah caught 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns for Cincinnati last season, all career highs. The 29-year-old injured his MCL in the AFC Championship Game but was able to return for the Super Bowl.

The Jets have not had a consistent threat at tight end since Dustin Keller left 10 years ago. Uzomah should immediately help Wilson and Mike LaFleur’s offense.