Jets sign tackle Cedric Ogbuehi to bolster struggling offensive line

After the Bengals sacked Joe Flacco four times, forced two fumbles and pounded him with nine hits in Cincinnati’s 27-12 win on Sunday, the Jets went looking for offensive line help. They found it in a one-time first-round pick.

The Jets (1-2) signed offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi from the Texans’ practice squad on Tuesday, per Pro Football Network.

Ogbuehi, whom the Bengals drafted 21st overall out of Texas A&M in 2015, spent four years in Cincinnati before stints with the Jaguars, Seahawks, Ravens, Titans and eventually the Texans, who signed the 30-year-old in March before releasing him in August and then signing him to their practice squad.

The Jets’ offensive line, considered to be a strength at the start of the season, has been disastrous through their first three games.

In the season-opener against the Ravens, the line allowed 11 quarterback hurries and three sacks in a 24-9 loss. The following week against the Browns, the Jets rallied to win, but Flacco was sacked twice and fumbled once.