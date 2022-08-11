Jets sign Duane Brown to fill Mekhi Becton injury void

The Jets are replacing the injured Mekhi Becton with a five-time Pro Bowler.

They are signing former Texans and Seahawks tackle Duane Brown to a two-year deal, a source confirmed to The Post’s Brian Costello. The contract is reportedly worth $22 million.

Becton suffering a devastating and probably season-ending knee injury in practice earlier this week after a knee problem kept him out for most of the 2021 season.

Duane Brown Getty Images

Brown, who turns 37 later this month, has been in the NFL since 2008 as a member of the Texans and later the Seahawks. He was arrested last month after allegedly carrying a concealed gun at LAX.

Earlier this week, it was reported that there was “mutual interest” between Brown and the Jets.