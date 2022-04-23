Jets shouldn’t be compelled to pick specialists

As part of The Post’s 2022 NFL Draft preview, we examine what the Jets might do at each position. Today: specialists

It certainly feels like the Jets should invest in a kicker in the draft one of these years. Every season, they go through a rotating cast of candidates. It might be a wise investment to draft one.

But that is not likely this year. The Jets signed Greg Zuerlein in free agency and brought back Eddy Pineiro, who had a strong finish to the season for them. Those two will battle it out in training camp.

Punter Braden Mann is entering his third season after the Jets drafted him in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. He has been inconsistent, but he’s not going anywhere. Long snapper Thomas Hennessy is the longest-tenured player on the team now with Marcus Maye gone.

Braden Mann (l.) greets New York Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro after he kicks a field goal. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Braxton Berrios is back after making the All-Pro team as a returner last year, some rare continuity at that position for the Jets.

With all of the seats filled on special teams and the Jets having a long list of needs on offense and defense, Joe Douglas should not be looking to add a specialist.

That does not mean special teams will be ignored. Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer will be lobbying for players who he feels can help his coverage units and the Jets will surely be taking special teams contributions into consideration on Day 3 of the draft.