Jets select Micheal Clemons in Round 4

The Jets added an edge rusher in the first round of the NFL Draft and then another one Saturday in the fourth round.

Gang Green selected Texas A&M edge rusher Micheal Clemons with the No. 117 overall pick.

Clemons had 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2021 for the Aggies.

Micheal Clemons brings concerns with him to the Jets. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Micheal Clemons (2) AP

There are some concerns with Clemons. He is going to be 25 before he plays an NFL game. He had several injuries in college that caused him to miss the 2018 season and much of the 2020 season.

Get the latest updates on every New York Jets pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, plus hometown analysis from the New York Post.

He was also arrested twice in a three-month span in 2021. In August, he was arrested and charged for carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license. He had been arrested three months earlier in May for driving with an invalid license.