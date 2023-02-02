Jets’ season-ticket renewals increase despite price hike

Offseason optimism around the Jets is high and that has been reflected in the early returns on their season-ticket sales. Now, imagine what they will look like if the Jets land a big-name quarterback.

The deadline for season-ticket holders to renew was Wednesday and renewals are up 20 percent compared to 2022, according to the team, despite the Jets increasing ticket prices by an average of 12 percent this year.

“I think it shows that there is a strong level of support for the team right now and a belief in where we’re headed,” Jets president Hymie Elhai said Thursday. “To me, that is clear.”

The Jets showed promise in 2022 with a 7-4 start before losing the final six games of the season to miss the playoffs for the 12th straight year. Despite the awful ending, fans have recognized the Jets have begun to build a solid, young core with All-Pros Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, as well as promising rookies Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall.

"We've been at this for a long time and obviously the excitement around a team is somewhat always predicated around stars and I think people finally have a strong connection to our players," Elhai said.





Season-ticket renewals were up 20 percent for the Jets compared to 2022. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The biggest question the Jets have this offseason is who their starting quarterback will be. The fan base is waiting to see if general manager Joe Douglas can pull off a blockbuster trade for Aaron Rodgers or sign another big-name quarterback.

A Rodgers trade would not just benefit the Jets on the field but also at the box office as his acquisition would surely lead to a surge in ticket sales. They already have sold three times as many season-ticket packages to new customers this year. Group and suite sales have also risen by 30 percent.

The Jets were second in total attendance, which is tickets distributed. MetLife Stadium has the largest seating capacity in the NFL. The Cowboys finished first because their attendance increases with standing-room-only areas.

Besides their AFC East foes, the Jets also face the Commanders, Eagles, Falcons, Chargers, Chiefs and Texans at home during the 2023 season.