Jets Season in Review, Crucial Offseason

The Jets ended the season in Buffalo with one of the worst offensive performances in franchise history and arguably NFL history. It was not a pretty ending to an ugly 4-13 season, but Jets fans enter the offseason with mixed emotions. Their record was bad, Zach Wilson was not good for most of the season, but he did get better and the Jets rookies showed promise.

With around $60 million in cap space this offseason, two top 10 picks and some young talent already in place, there is hope of a brighter future for the Jets.

To glance at that future — and revisit what we just saw this season, we bring you the season finale of the “Gang’s All Here” podcast with Brian Costello and yours truly. Catch up on all our episodes and great guests this season as we take a break until NFL free agency begins in March.

Gang’s All Here Podcast with Jake & Coz:

ZACH WILSON: Terrible final game, but he had a bunch of backup receivers he was throwing to. Overall it was a disappointing rookie season, but he did not have a turnover this past month and was smarter with the football. He kept the Jets in games and they were in every game in the fourth quarter in December and January.

2021 SEASON IN REVIEW: Michael Carter, Elijah Moore and Alijah Vera-Tucker all showed they can be big parts of the future. The defense improved as the season went on after a terrible first half of the year. Eddy Pineiro was 8 for 8 kicking field goals and earned himself at least a training camp invite. Offensive line was very good. Defense has a lot of work to do. Robert Saleh clearly has a vision and the team played hard for him. Seems to have a good thing going with GM Joe Douglas.

OFFSEASON AHEAD: Douglas has to knock it out of the park this offseason. He's got two top-10 picks and four selections in the first two rounds. He's got around $60 million in cap space to fill the holes this team has. The honeymoon phase is over. The Jets need to be more competitive and in the playoff race into late December next season or he could be gone.

RIP DON MAYNARD: We salute the late Don Maynard, who passed away Monday. Maynard was a Hall of Famer, a Jets legend and a big reason they won the only Super Bowl in franchise history in 1969. He will be missed.

