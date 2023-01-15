Jets’ Sauce Gardner plans to finish degree after rookie season

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner has big offseason plans, and they don’t include football.

The Jets’ fantastic rookie cornerback revealed Saturday that he is going to complete his college degree.

“Even though I had a 3.5 cumulative GPA after my 3rd year in college, I never got to get my degree because I wanted to leave early & [pursue] my dream of playing in the NFL…… With that being said, I’m back enrolled in classes and on course to graduate in the summer,” Gardner tweeted alongside three prayer-hands emojis.

Sauce Gardner tweeted Saturday how he plans to finish his degree this offseason. Bill Kostroun

Gardner did not say where he intended to complete his studies, though he played three seasons at Cincinnati before being selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gardner became the first Jets’ rookie since linebacker Larry Grantham in 1960 to be named a first-team All-Pro. The 22-year-old is also the first Jets cornerback to receive the honor since Darrelle Revis.

He led the NFL with 20 pass breakups and received the top coverage grade for any player from Pro Football Focus.

Gardner reflected on his rookie season last Sunday following the Jets’ 11-6 loss to the Dolphins.

“Rookie year over,” Gardner began on Twitter. “The NFL is everything I thought it would be; a true blessing! Me and my dawg @D7_Reed were able to go against elite WRs week in & week out & dominate!! Most importantly, I was able to create a brotherhood with my teammates that’ll last a lifetime.”