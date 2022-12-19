Jets’ Sauce Gardner miffed hometown Lions completely avoided him

Sauce Gardner does not like to be ignored.

The Jets rookie cornerback did not see much action against the Lions on Sunday, and he was not happy about it. Jared Goff did not throw Gardner’s way once in the 20-17 Jets loss.

“I wasn’t targeted yesterday, not once,” Gardner said Monday. “I don’t know what their mentality is or mindset is when they go up against us. Yesterday, I wasn’t targeting. I take that kind of personal because I actually wanted to make a bigger and a better impact on the game, especially going against my hometown team.”

Gardner, who grew up in Detroit, said friends called him before the game, and he told them he was going to get his first career pick-six against the Lions. But he did not get the chance.

Gardner and the Jets now must move on quickly from the Lions game and prepare for the Jaguars on Thursday night.

“The hard thing is just reflecting back on the game we had yesterday,” Gardner said, “but at the same time we have a short week so we’ve got to be able to get our minds right for the game on Thursday or what just happened is going to eat us alive the whole week. It’s pretty hard but we’ve got to be mature adults and we’ve just got to focus on Jacksonville.”

Sauce Gardner Getty Images

It sounds like the Jets expect Quinnen Williams (calf) to be able to play Thursday after missing Sunday’s game. Jets coach Robert Saleh said they are “very optimistic” that Williams can play. His brother Quincy, the Jets linebacker, said he expects Quinnen to be out there, too.

“He’s feeling a lot better. He did a lot of running around,” Quincy Williams said. “We talked last night. He’s in good spirits about playing on Thursday. That’s a great feeling also. I’m kind of excited about that.”

Saleh on the fourth-and-1 touchdown by the Lions: It’s something that we should have had covered. If we do our job, we win the football game.”

QB Mike White (ribs) was being evaluated Monday and Saleh was not sure if he could play. WR Corey Davis (concussion) is expected to be back Thursday after missing two games. Saleh called S Lamarcus Joyner (hip), RB Zonovan Knight (ankle) and WR Jeff Smith (knee) all questionable. WR Denzel Mims (concussion) is expected to miss the game and CB Brandin Echols (quad) is out.