Jets rocking Mike White t-shirts ahead of Vikings game

The Jets are making a fashion statement in a sign of love for their new quarterback.

While traveling to Minnesota on Saturday, multiple Gang Green players were spotted rocking Mike White t-shirts.

The 27-year-old quarterback will have his second start of the season on Sunday for a pivotal game against the Vikings.

White showed up during first start last Sunday, igniting the Jets offense in a 31-10 win over the Bears.

The quarterback threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns, a performance that morphed him into a fan favorite – and for his teammates’ to later wear shirts that say “Mike f’ng White.”

“He was a smooth operator,” running back Ty Johnson said after the Bears win. “He was just doing Mike White things; you know what I’m saying?”

White — a Jet since 2019 who started three games last season when Zach Wilson was injured — also has played behind Wilson this season before the former No. 2 overall picked was benched in Week 11.

Saleh said Wilson eventually will play again, but for now, “it’s Mike White’s opportunity to take advantage of every last play he gets.”