Jets’ Robert Saleh waiting to mix Sauce Gardner into starting lineup

The Jets are keeping Sauce on the side … for now.

First-round draft pick Sauce Gardner has been alternating with Bryce Hall at cornerback at the start of camp. Despite being the No. 4-overall pick, Gardner is not being handed the starting job. It surely is just a matter of time before he becomes the starter, but head coach Robert Saleh said they’ll know when he’s ready.

“I think it’s one of those things where you’ll know when you know,” Saleh said. “Him and Bryce are alternating days in terms of getting the reps and going against different receivers and getting those opportunities. Both are doing a really nice job competing and helping one another out. He’s doing a good job. We’ll know when we know.”

The Jets have not put on pads yet. Their first padded practice will be Monday. It sounds as if Saleh wants to see Gardner make some tackles before giving him the starting job.

Sauce Gardner, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 draft, has not been handed a starting job. Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

“You still want to see him in pads,” Saleh said. “You still want to see how he holds up when a back hits the corner. First game against Baltimore they’re not going to be shy looking for a corner and contact. There’s a lot of things that we’ve got to see that are different than the college game. It’s more spread out, throw the ball all over the place. This is a lot more condensed where offenses seek corners in the run game. There’s a lot of things that we’ve got to see before we can declare anything.”

The Jets officially signed LB Kwon Alexander on Friday. Saleh was asked about what Alexander can add for the team.

“Obviously, he’s another veteran to add to that linebacker group,” Saleh said. “He’s a ball of energy, great leadership, can play both Will and Sam. I love him. Obviously, we have the history in San Francisco. He’s a special young man.”

Robet Saleh is tinkering with his lineup during the process of the Jets’ training camp. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Jets’ plan was to put Alexander through a workout on Friday and again on Saturday before deciding when he could start practicing, likely next week.

“We’ll see where he’s at. He wasn’t for OTAs,” Saleh said. “No expectations except to do what he always does, which is bring a lot of juice, a lot of energy. He plays his absolute tail off.”

The Jets released LB Javin White to clear a roster spot for Alexander.

Saleh had praise for RT Mekhi Becton after Friday’s practice. Becton struggled at times on Thursday with the heat, but looked good on Friday.

“Today was a really good day for him,” Saleh said. “We just had a small talk as we were walking off. It’s not getting easier, he’s just getting stronger. Today, I thought, was a really good day. He’s got to continue to strain himself and push himself to the brink of exhaustion and trust that that [dis]comfort is going to be what helps him get better, and I thought he had a good day today.”