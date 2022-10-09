Jets relish Quinnen Williams run over Tyreek Hill after offseason dis

Tyreek Hill, who dissed the Jets and took his talents to Miami this offseason, can run. But he could not hide on Sunday.

Everyone knows the Dolphins speedy receiver is a game-breaker waiting to take the top off of opposing defenses. He entered the day with a league-high 477 receiving yards. But in the Jets 40-17 win over the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium, the Jets defense broke Hill, who caught just seven passes for 47 yards.

In fact, Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who lists at 6-foot-3, 303 pounds, nearly broke the 5-10, 191-pound Hill in half when Hill attempted to tackle him after Williams tried to scored after recovering a fourth-quarter fumble.

Williams did to Hill what every player wearing a Jets uniform has wanted to do since Hill publicly dismissed the Jets when the Chiefs traded him to the Dolphins and not the Jets, who were also in hot pursuit of his services.

At his introductory news conference as a Dolphin, when Hill was asked if he was close to choosing the Jets, he replied, “Who? The Jets? Nah, man. I knew I was going to pick Miami, no matter what.”

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill attempts to tackle Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Bill Kostroun

Several Jets players didn’t think any of it was very funny.

“We just played with a chip on our shoulder after that whole, ‘Jets, who?’ thing,” defensive tackle John Franklin-Myers said after the game. “I think that rubbed everybody the wrong way. We all saw the interviews of him saying, ‘Jets who?’ ’’

Last week, Hill backtracked from his earlier remarks, saying he was “very close” to picking the Jets, adding that the deciding factor was Florida’ lack of state income tax.

Franklin-Myers wasn’t buying into the backtrack.

“The message is still the message,’’ he said. “You can laugh and shrug it off, but I didn’t like that, and the team didn’t like that.’’

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley said he had a feeling all along in the offseason that Hill was using the Jets as leverage to get more money from Miami.

“That’s how it works,’’ Mosley told The Post. “As far as me taking [it] personal, if he didn’t want to be with us, that’s fine with me; we don’t want you here. If you wanted to be with us, we gladly would have taken him.

“He went to a divisional opponent. He thought he’d have a better chance to win there, da, da, da, da da. Who cares? We’re worried about what we have in our room, and today, we got the job done.’’

Quinnen Williams Bill Kostroun

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins told The Post: “Listen, as professionals in this league, you never need any added motivation, but when you’re a part of something that you see as special and a guy takes a jab at it and undermines it, you’re very aware.

“I won’t say I took it personal or that it made me upset, but it’s something I’m aware of. It’s in the back of my head. And, any time you get a chance to play against a guy who takes those jabs and makes those remarks, you make it a point to make them realize that number one, you made the wrong choice, and number two, this ain’t the same old, same old Jets you were trying to refer to.

“There’s something special brewing here.’’

That’s why Rankins and the rest of the Jets relished seeing Williams discard Hill on that attempted tackle the same way Hill discarded the Jets in the offseason.

“Obviously, you want to see a big man get in the end zone and do a little dance, but a close second is launching another human being into the ground,” Rankins said. “That’s a very close second.”