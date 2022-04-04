Jets release tight end Ryan Griffin after free-agency moves

The Jets released tight end Ryan Griffin, who was squeezed out by the free-agent additions of C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin.

Griffin, 32, had 34 catches and five touchdowns in 2019 but his production dwindled over the next two seasons and he finished 2021 on injured reserve. He would’ve been due a $2.6 million salary and leaves behind about $200,000 in dead-cap space.  

Griffin signed a three-year contract extension during his first season with the Jets in 2019. He finished that season on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and spent the last two games of last season on IR with a knee injury.

Griffin was a sixth-round pick of Houston in 2013 out of Connecticut. He spent his first six NFL seasons with the Texans before signing with the Jets in 2019. Griffin has 206 receptions for 2,158 yards and 14 touchdowns in nine NFL seasons.

