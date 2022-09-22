Jets receiver added to injury report

The Jets saw their leading receiver added to the injury report Thursday, with a huge showdown looming against the desperate AFC champion Bengals.

Corey Davis was added to the practice report with a knee injury, after having not been on the injury report on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pounder was in the locker room after practice and showed no outward signs of injury, so that bodes well for Sunday against Cincinnati. But head coach Robert Saleh won’t address reporters until Friday, so clarity may have to wait until then.

Still, any injury to Davis is concerning, both because of his history and his importance. He missed eight games and suffered a season-ending core muscle injury in December last season. Davis had 34 catches for 492 yards and four touchdowns.

This season, Davis has eight catches for a team-high 160 yards — including the huge 66-yard score in the come-from-behind win over Cleveland.

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against the Browns. Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports

“He’s a great leader for us,” receivers coach Miles Austin said of Davis. “Not only does he do those things in the pass game, but he also gets dirty down there in the run game for us. He leads the guys by example. He’s always on top of his details. And he’s just a pleasure to work with and he’s really a great veteran to have in this room filled with a lot of young guys.“And he’s got aspirations for himself and goals that he’s trying to set and he’s working his way to get there. And we’re not putting anything before anything, we just kind of take it one day at a time working every single day and we’ll see what happens when it’s all said and done.”

Left tackle George Fant (knee) and defensive end John Franklin-Myers (toe/quad) both returned to practice. Fant has been dealing with knee issues since late last season.

Tight end C.J. Uzomah — who missed Sunday’s win due to hamstring woes — was limited in practice for the second consecutive day.

Safety Jordan Whitehead (calf), defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (foot) and quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) were all limited.

In last season’s win over the Bengals, running back Michael Carter not only rushed for 77 yards and a score, but added a team-high nine catches for 95 yards.

This season, the Jets are tied for first in the NFL with in receptions by running backs (20), tops in first-down catches (12) and fourth in receiving yards (118). Carter is second with nine first-down catches.

“I just do my job. I grind it up. They know that when I get the ball you know something good is gonna happen,” Carter told The Post. “They trust me. I don’t worry about when I get the ball, how many times. I know that I’m blessed to be in a position where I’m gonna get it. I gotta make the most of my opportunity.”