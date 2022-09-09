Jets ready to ‘prove to the world’ they’re ready for new chapter

They believe.

You might not believe.

The rest of the NFL might not believe.

Las Vegas might not believe.

But the Jets believe in themselves.

With their anticipated season opener against the Ravens at MetLife Stadium looming on Sunday, the players in the Jets’ locker room don’t so much care about the fact that they’re a touchdown underdog at home and that their win-loss over/under has been set by Vegas at an insulting 5.5.

There’s a distinct “why not us?” vibe emanating from the Jets’ locker room on the eve of the 2022 season opener.

These Jets players don’t care that the team went 4-13 last season or that the franchise hasn’t played a postseason game since the 2010 season.

They believe they’re good. Good enough to win more games than they lose. Good enough to make the playoffs. Good enough to stun the outside world, which has little belief in any of these things.

“Going out and beating Baltimore would show everybody,” Jets safety Jordan Whitehead told The Post on Friday. “I think we all need that. We need to come out and start fast and prove to the world what we’re capable of doing.”

Jordan Whitehead participates in drills at Jets practice. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Before the Jets acquired him in the offseason, Whitehead started the past four years for the Buccaneers, was part of a Super Bowl winner two seasons ago and was on a 13-4 team last season that lost 30-27 in the NFC divisional playoff round to the Rams, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

Whitehead has been a part of a mediocre team that morphed into a world champion, so there’s some credibility there. That said, listen to what he had to say about his current team: “This might be the most talented team I’ve ever seen. The talent in this locker room is the best I’ve been around.’’

Those are strong words coming from a player who just played the past two seasons on a team that went 29-10 and won a Super Bowl.

“We’ve got talent,” Whitehead said. “That ain’t even a question. I’m excited to see these guys work.”

Sometimes you’re better off not knowing what you don’t know. Ignorance can make you stronger.

Whitehead hasn’t been around long enough to be suffocated by the negativity that has engulfed the franchise as a result of its perennial shortcomings.

The young, confident players infused into this locker room have not been around long enough either. That includes rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner, the fifth-overall pick in the draft, rookie receiver Garrett Wilson, the 10th-overall pick, and many of the other young talents. They don’t know any better than to expect to win.

Now the trick, according to veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, is “getting these young players to realize how good they are.”

Joe Flacco Noah K. Murray-NY Post

That’s going to take some tangible evidence, the positive reinforcement that would come with an upset win over the Ravens on Sunday. That would immeasurably accelerate the team belief that head coach Robert Saleh is trying to build.

“We feel like we’ve got some momentum behind us,” Flacco told The Post on Friday. “These young guys are bringing energy. In order to really develop, we’ve got to go out there and prove it on Sunday.”

What would a win on Sunday do for this team?

“It’s hard to quantify the power of going out there and winning a football game,” Flacco said. “It’s a really hard thing to do and there’s nothing like it. When you win a football game it’s an unbelievable feeling. It is hard to quantify how much it can actually do for you.”

Suffice it to say it would do a lot.

“Joe’s right — I think it is a matter of guys figuring out how good they really are,’’ running back Michael Carter told The Post.

“There are two types of people when you’re trying to get someone to believe — people that believe without seeing it and people that need results to believe,’’ linebacker C.J. Mosley told The Post.

“I think Saleh does a good job of bringing guys in who are the former — guys who already know they’re good,” Carter said when Mosley’s theory was relayed to him. “We have so much talent in our locker room right now. This is the most confident team I’ve ever been on. We are a confident bunch. We’re a young bunch. We’re starting to figure things out.

“The goal is to put everything together for one game and build on that. I can’t wait to watch everybody put it all together.’’

What about the low expectations of the outside world?

“The great thing about sports is that we get to write our own story,” Carter said. “Regardless of what everyone on the outside thinks, it’s not reality until we create our own story.”