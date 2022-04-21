Jets re-sign defensive end Vinny Curry

The Jets announced the return of defensive end Vinny Curry on Wednesday.

Curry signed with the Jets last year but missed the season after team doctors diagnosed him with a rare blood disorder in July and had to have his spleen removed after developing blood clots.

When Curry announced he was going to miss the season last August, he said the doctors told him he should make a full recovery and be able to play in 2022. The Jets announced that they re-signed him Wednesday.

The Eagles drafted Curry in the second round in 2012 and he spent eight of his first nine seasons with them. The 33-year-old spent 2018 with the Buccaneers before returning to the Eagles. He adds some depth for the Jets on the defensive line.