Jets’ Quinnen Williams’ ‘unblockable’ ascent to NFL elite

The rumblings began early in Jets training camp. There was something different about defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Williams always has been talented. Since the day the Jets drafted him third overall in 2019, he has shown that talent. But something clicked with Williams, now in his fourth season. He had a healthy offseason, and was entering his second year in Robert Saleh’s system. The signs of a monster year were already evident in August.

Four months later, those rumblings about a big year have been proven right. Williams has been the best player on the Jets. He has 11 sacks, and has been unstoppable in the middle of a revitalized Jets defense. Williams was on his way to a monster game Sunday before he injured his left calf in the second quarter. Williams had sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen twice. The Bills could not block him, and the injury to Williams allowed the Bills to move the ball better. Now the Jets wait to see whether Williams can play Sunday against the Lions. Saleh said it is “50-50” whether Williams plays.

If the Jets have to play without Williams, they will miss him. How could they not? He has been a monster this year.

“The guy is unblockable, man,” Saleh said. “He’s one of the best players in football.”

Quinnen Williams sacks Josh Allen during the first half of the Jets’ loss to the Bills, before his exit due to a calf injury changed the game. Getty Images

Williams’ season is almost certainly going to end with his first Pro Bowl selection. He also should be first-team All-Pro and may even get some votes for Defensive Player of the Year, though it seems unlikely he will beat out the 49ers’ Nick Bosa for that award. But Williams has put himself in the conversation of the best defensive linemen in football.

Pro Football Focus has Williams tied for third in their rankings of interior defensive linemen. He is tied with Rams star Aaron Donald, the player that all other interior linemen are measured against. The Chiefs’ Chris Jones and Giants’ Dexter Lawrence are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Williams is No. 1 in rush defense and sixth in pass rush, according to the site’s grades.

Saleh said Williams is right there with Donald and Jones.

“They’re three of the most dominant interior defensive linemen in the game today, in my opinion,” Saleh said. “They’re hard to block, and they do it in different ways. Chris has amazing length and wiggle to him, Aaron Donald is obviously quick in short-area space and explosive, and Quinnen is just pure brute strength. So, Quinnen is up there with the best of them, for sure.”

Aaron Donald, the gold standard at the interior defensive line position, gives Tom Brady hell. AP

Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson played with All-Pro defensive tackle Geno Atkins when he was with the Bengals. Lawson said he sees Williams getting to the same level. Lawson also made the point of how much it helps a defense to have someone dominating in the middle like Williams is.

“To be able to take over the game from the middle is such a unique skill set in the NFL,” Lawson said. “There’s a lot of edge rushers, but when you can do it from the middle, you just become a crazy chess piece.”

Williams has been that chess piece for Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. His 11 sacks are tied with Jones for the most in the NFL among interior linemen. He is third with 11 quarterback hits, according to PFF, and fifth with 45 pressures.

PFF has a stat called “pass rush productivity” that measures sacks, hits and hurries relative to how many times a player rushes the passer. Williams is getting pressure on 8.6 percent of his snaps, the most among any interior linemen with at least 10 pass rushing snaps. Jones is getting pressure on 7.1 percent of his rushes, and Donald is at 5.9 percent.

With Williams bringing pressure up the middle, Robert Saleh has been able to build a defense that has allowed the third-fewest yards per game in the NFL. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The Jets are going to have to give Williams a massive contract extension this offseason because he has earned it. The Jets have not had to pay many of their own in recent years, but Williams is a keeper.

“He’s so consistently dominant,” Lawson said. “He’s so smart. He’s setting things up like chess pieces. He’s up there with those elite ones.”

Mosley’s moment

C.J. Mosley has caught a lot of grief over his encroachment penalty on fourth-and-1 that allowed the Bills’ first scoring drive to continue just before halftime. But here’s why you can live with Mosley trying to make a play there and messing up — he usually doesn’t.

The play that was talked about in the Jets locker room after the game was not Mosley’s ill-fated leap over the line of scrimmage. It was his pass break-up with 1:06 left in the game.

CBS

The Bills got the ball back after the Jets’ field goal made it 20-12 with 1:18 left. Everyone assumed the Bills would run, forcing the Jets to use their timeouts. But on first down, Josh Allen faked a handoff and had tight end Dawson Knox wide open for a split second. Mosley recognized the pass and recovered in time to knock the ball out of Knox’s hands. It was a heady play by the linebacker. Cornerback D.J. Reed thanked Mosley in the locker room after the game because Reed should have covered Knox, but instead rushed the line of scrimmage expecting a run.

“Honestly everybody on the field was thinking run except for the Bills,” Mosley said. “Luckily, I had enough depth, so I just saw how Knox kind of angled out and kind of had a weird blocking angle. As soon as I looked over, I saw him releasing. I just took off and prayed that I could get there. It was a heck of a play. D.J. kept saying, ‘Thank you, thank you.’ I said, ‘Hey, bro, I feel you. I was trying to go get the run, too.’ That’s why we’ve got 10 brothers. Somebody has to be out there to watch your back.”

The penalty by Mosley was a costly mistake. But he rarely makes them, so it is one the Jets can live with.

Stat’s so

Brooks Bollinger was the primary quarterback for a 2005 Jets team that lacked much of a passing offense. Getty Images

The Jets have just 13 passing touchdowns this season, a number that feels very low. But there have been worse seasons in Jets history: The total of 13 would be tied for sixth-worst in franchise history. The Jets have four more games, so they should be able to avoid finishing on this list of the lowest passing touchdown totals in team history.

1. 1976 — 7 passing TDs

2. 2005 — 11 passing TDs

T-3. 1991, 1992, 2009 — 12 passing TDs

T-6. 2013, 2022 — 13 passing TDs

T-8. 1970, 1977, 1989, 1990, 2012 — 14 passing TDs

Source: Stathead