Jets’ Quinnen Williams lands on COVID list, out vs. Jaguars

COVID-19 dealt the Jets another blow Sunday morning when star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams tested positive.

The Jets announced that Williams had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list about 90 minutes before their game with the Jaguars. Williams is arguably the Jets’ best player and leaves the Jets without five defensive starters this week.

Quinnen Williams
Bill Kostroun/New York Post

The Jets now have 20 players on the COVID list, including 12 from the active roster. They also are without head coach Robert Saleh, who tested positive on Wednesday.

The Jets elevated Freedom Akinmoladun, who joined the team this week, from the practice squad to take Williams’ spot.

