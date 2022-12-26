Jets quarterback Mike White cleared to start Sunday vs. Seahawks

The Jets got a late Christmas present on Monday.

Doctors cleared quarterback Mike White and he will start Sunday against the Seahawks, according to a source.

White has missed the past two games, both losses to the Lions and Jaguars, as he recovered from broken ribs. Zach Wilson started in his place and did not play well.

The Jets head to Seattle with their playoff hopes still alive. They need to win in Seattle and at Miami in the final week of the season and have the Patriots lose one of their final two games to get a Wild Card berth.

White replaced Wilson as the starter for the Jets’ Nov. 27 game against the Bears and led the Jets to a win. He remained the starter in losses to the Vikings and Bills, and played well in both games despite the losses.

Mike White and Chris Streveler walk off the field Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Jets quarterback Mike White Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Bills linebacker Matt Milano delivered a vicious hit on White in the second half and knocked him out of the game. White would return to finish the game, but further tests showed broken ribs and the Jets’ doctors ruled him out against Detroit. White got opinions from other doctors, but none would clear him to play.

White completed 80-of-129 passing (62 percent) for 952 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in his three starts. The Jets offense put up 466 yards against the Bears and 486 yards against the Vikings, their highest totals of the season.

With White sidelined, Wilson started against the Lions last Sunday and threw for 317 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He made some big throws but continued to struggle while operating from the pocket.

On Thursday night against the Jaguars, Wilson had a terrible game and was booed by the home crowd. He completed 9-of-18 passes for 92 yards and an interception in the 19-3 loss. Wilson was benched in the third quarter and replaced by fourth-stringer Chris Streveler.