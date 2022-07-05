Jets QB Zach Wilson enjoys Nicolette Dellano’s selfie session

Zach Wilson appeared to enjoy gal pal Nicolette Dellanno’s latest selfie session.

On Sunday, the New Jersey-based Dellanno posted a trio of solo snaps on Instagram that didn’t go unnoticed by the Jets quarterback, 22, who dropped the “wow” face emoji in the comments.

Wilson, who is readying for his second year in New York, seems to be soaking up the summer with Dellanno. The duo not only took in a Yankees game together last month, but they also joined a few of his Jets teammates and their significant others in May for a Memorial Day weekend getaway.

Nicolette Dellanno posted a series of selfies on Instagram over the weekend that didn’t go unnoticed by Zach Wilson. Instagram/Nicolette Dellanno

In the snapshots, Nicolette Dellanno is seen modeling a denim crop top with gold jewelry. Instagram/Nicolette Dellanno

Nicolette Dellanno joined Zach Wilson at a Yankees game in June 2022. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po

The duo was spotted in the stands together during the game. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po

In addition to spending some quality time with Dellanno, Wilson’s summer plans have also included a family getaway to Mexico, according to recent Instagram posts.

Although the regular season is still a few months away, Wilson’s teammates are excited to see the former BYU product in action, notably wide receiver Braxton Berrios, who believes the quarterback has improved.

“[Zach] knows the offense, knows his reads, is very confident when he says something in the huddle because he knows it’s right,” Berrios recently said of Wilson, whom the Jets selected No. 2 overall in 2021.

Nicolette Dellanno and Zach Wilson were also photographed together earlier this summer with some of the Jets quarterback’s teammates and their significant others. Instagram/Sophia Culpo

Zach Wilson throws a pass during practice at Jets OTAs in June 2022. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

“Everything is there from a physical standpoint, and now his mental [game] has aged so much since just a year ago that … I can’t wait to see him Week 1, and see what he can do.”

Wilson finished his rookie season by throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions through 13 games.

The Jets will open the regular season at home against the Ravens on Sept. 11.