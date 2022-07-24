Jets’ projected depth chart, training camp schedule

Jets Projected Depth Chart

Offense

QB: Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco

RB: Breece Hall, Michael Carter

WR: Corey Davis, Denzel Mims

WR: Elijah Moore, Jeff Smith

WR: Garrett Wilson, Braxton Berios

TE: C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin

LT: George Fant, Conor McDermott

LG: Laken Tomlinson, Dru Samia

C: Connor McGovern, Dan Feeney

RG: Alijah Vera-Tucker, Nate Herbig

RT: Mekhi Becton, Max Mitchell

Defense

DE: Carl Lawson, Jacob Martin

DT: Quinnen Williams, Solomon Thomas

DT: Sheldon Rankins, Nathan Shepherd

Quinnen Williams AP

DE: John Frankiln-Myers, Jermaine Johnson

LB: C.J. Mosley, Jamien Sherwood

LB: Quincy Williams, Marcel Harris

CB: Sauce Gardner, Bryce Hall

CB: C.J. Reed, Brandin Echols

NICKEL: Michael Carter II, Javelin Guidry

FS: Lamarcus Joyner, Ashtyn Davis

SS: Jordan Whitehead, Jason Pinnock

Braxton Berrios Bill Kostroun

Specialists

K: Greg Zuerlein, Eddy Pineiro

P: Braden Mann

LS: Thomas Hennessy

KR: Braxton Berrios

PR: Braxton Berrios

Training Camp Schedule

Where: Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Florham Park, N.J.

Opens: Wednesday

Parking: Free off-site parking with shuttle service to Jets facility available at 175 Park Avenue, Madison, N.J.

Autographs: Fan autographs and photographs subject to availability. Video is prohibited.

Key Dates

Saturday: Open practice (sold out)

Aug. 2: Open practice (sold out)

Aug. 6: Green and White practice at MetLife Stadium

Aug. 8: Open practice (sold out)

Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m.: Preseason: Jets at Eagles

Aug. 14: Open practice (sold out)

Aug. 19: Open practice with Falcons (sold out)

Aug. 20: Open practice with Falcons (sold out)

Aug. 22, 8 p.m.: Preseason: Falcons at Jets

Aug. 28, 1 p.m.: Preseason: Giants at Jets