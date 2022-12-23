Jets’ Playoff Hopes Look Done And So Does Zach Wilson

The Zach Wilson era is over.

Point blank, period. There is no way you can send him back out there at QB in a Jets uniform. He has not looked anywhere close to a NFL QB. He needs a reset and it will have to be with another team. It’s unfortunate that in just two short seasons it had to end like this, but this Jets team has too much talent for a project. The quarterback position is the most important in sports and the Jets need someone competent to take the reins and help lead this team to the playoffs next season.

For this season, the playoffs now look like a pipe dream after the 19-3 loss to the Jaguars Thursday night. What a pathetic effort across the board. To react to the loss and the brutal turn of the once 7-4 season, we bring you a new episode of the “Gang’s All Here” podcast with Brian Costello and me. Rabid Jets fan and entrepreneur (who hopes to own the Jets one day) Gary Vee joined me on the show.

Gang’s All Here Podcast with Jake Brown & Brian Costello:

ZACH WILSON ERA OVER: Thursday night was the final straw. Nothing was good. The offensive line was in shambles. The defense did not do enough. They did not create turnovers outside Quinnen Williams’ forced fumble. The coaching was not good. But we can’t keep making excuses for Wilson, who has not played NFL-caliber football. He needs a reset with some other team. The Jets have bright pieces, but one huge hole at QB and need to address it this offseason.

SALEH’S COACHING: Brutal job not making the change at QB at halftime to Chris Streveler or even Joe Flacco. It was too little, too late giving Wilson two more drives in the third quarter. The offense was lifeless and that is a poor job by Saleh. He also protected Zach after the game and claimed he has got better since he came back from his benching, which is not close to being true. He’s been awful.

PLAYOFF HOPES: From planning a playoff game to 7-8 and a pipe dream. They will need to hope Mike White is ready for the Jets game in Seattle and have him lead them to wins there and in Miami. Then they need the Dolphins to lose to either the Packers or the Patriots. If they beat the Packers then lose to the Patriots…they would need the Patriots to lose to the Bengals and Bills. They also need the Jaguars to lose one of their final two games. My brain hurts.

Gary Vee Interview:

Rabid Jets fan, entrepreneur

ROUGH TURN: Weird feeling knowing the Jets likely won’t make the playoffs and these last two games probably won’t matter. The hope for this team was that at least every game mattered.

ZACH'S FUTURE: Weird preference that he hopes Zach will be back as a backup at least. They won't get much of anything right now for him in a trade. Would go with Mike White as the start next season, but needs to see the contracts.

FUTURE OWNER: Goal is to own the Jets one day. First move if it were today would be to give long-term deals to Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas. Would like to move the Jets to at least their own stadium and in NY would be great. Hates the Bills and Giants. Jets need to be in their own place.

JETS FUTURE: There are a lot of bright pieces on this team. It's tough to talk about that today, but this team fought a lot of key injuries. Douglas knocked it out of the park in the draft with these rookies. With the right QB, the Jets could be very good next season and moving forward.

